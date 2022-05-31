Composer Paola Prestini on experimentation, opera, the avant-garde

“Now it feels like I'm finally breaking into a place where people can see that you can be more than one thing,” says composer Paola Prestini. Photo by Caroline Tompkins.

Paola Prestini is one of the most experimental composers today. She creates pieces that combine music with film, dance, and virtual reality. Her album “Houses of Zodiac: Poems for Cello” features music from a single cello, with several poets and dancers. It's a celebration of her favorite mediums and collaborators. She’ll premiere the album this weekend at The Broad Museum

She explains, “[‘Houses of Zodiac’] brings you through these deep emotions of these two characters that are in essence twin souls. … You get to travel through these rooms where you see flashbacks and scenes of these two characters’ lives. They range from an immersion into nature to … how a love story could go many different ways.”

Prestini says that as a woman composer, she wasn’t sure how she was supposed to have a career if she weren’t winning certain awards. “And honestly, it just didn't feel like that … was the path that I could take or should take. And now it feels like I'm finally breaking into a place where people can see that you can be more than one thing.” 

