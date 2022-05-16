Ted Cruz manufactures campaign finance lawsuit, wins at Supreme Court

Today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part of a 20-year-old campaign finance law that limits how much money candidates can loan to their own campaigns. Republican Senator Ted Cruz violated the law intentionally to spark a court challenge.

Meanwhile, a dispute is happening between Congresswoman Karen Bass and LA police’s union. Bass is running for LA mayor, and the union is backing her opponent Rick Caruso. The dispute is over an ad that implies a connection between Bass and a scandal involving LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who’s been indicted on federal corruption charges.