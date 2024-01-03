Get high-nutrient produce delivered to your door from farmers markets

When it comes to starting a new year, there are always resolutions that get trampled on the way to reality. Good intentions can buckle under the search for comfort and the familiar, especially when it comes to food habits and dreaded diets. Maybe we expect too much of ourselves in the “I can change!” department. I’d like to offer a different kind of encouragement when it comes to supporting our desire to eat healthier.

On Good Food, we talk often about farmers markets and even have a weekly segment called “The Market Report.” It’s not because we’re snobs or effete shoppers. It’s because by shopping at farmers markets, you get better quality produce that often has higher nutritional value and greater flavor precisely because many farmers concentrate on building soil. The greater the microbial diversity of the soil, the more nutrition the vegetables and fruit grown in that soil will have. Flavor is related to the actual health and nutrition of the plant. Also many varieties of vegetables that farmers market farmers choose to plant taste better because they’re bred for flavor rather than visual consistency or longevity. But I know it’s a commitment that might be difficult to make.





You don’t need to commit all your produce shopping at the markets or indeed to do it each week. As a person who lives on her own, I find that a decent shop every two weeks will take care of my produce needs. But there is another reason to shop at the farmers markets other than actual acquisition of food to eat. And that’s how it makes you feel to walk along the stands, threading your way through abundant displays of everything from avocado to zucchini, not to mention the flowers. At a time when it’s easy to isolate or feel isolated, walking through a farmers market always makes me feel more connected to where I live. And meeting those who grow the food you eat is fun and forms meaningful connections. So even if you only manage to show up to a farmers market in-person once a month, it’s worth it for your overall mental and physical health.

I would bet that there is a market not far from where you live. There are over 150 certified farmers markets in Los Angeles County each week, and most accept SNAP benefits and other vouchers that lower the cost of purchase. Yes, there are marquee markets like the Wednesday and Saturday markets in Santa Monica and the Hollywood Market, but don’t worry about schlepping far from home. Buy near where you live, and maybe go to one of the bigger markets where you’ll find more choice from farmers who travel from farther away. For me going to the SMFM is akin to a couple special hours set aside just for me, like visiting a garden or taking a hike.





But if you want the stuff but don’t have the time to drive to and shop the market, there are other options. Maybe at the beginning of the pandemic, you were getting produce boxes delivered, and now you’ve let that part of your routine slide because it’s just easier to buy everything at the supermarket. It’s good to remember that the better quality your ingredients are, the more nutrient dense, the less you have to do with them to make a delicious dish. So think about caring for yourself by sourcing your produce from small growers directly. Perhaps it will become your new routine.





What made me want to start the year off on this topic was the news that SEE-LA — the nonprofit organization that runs the Hollywood and Atwater Farmers Markets, as well as several others throughout the city — started an online portal called “eat!,” where you can order produce from local growers for pick-up or delivery. That’s right — a box shipped right to your house. I’ve done it when my produce drawer is empty, and I know I’m not going to make it to the market. It’s a win for the farmers and for those who have time constraints, personal conflicts, disabilities, and lack of transportation.

The initiative is funded by USDA Farmers’ Market Promotion Program and the Healthy Food Financing Initiative. It enabled SEE-LA’s nutrition team to collaborate with the Urban and Environmental Policy Institute at Occidental College and Hunger Action Los Angeles on community partnerships resulting in over $25,000 in produce distributed to low-income, EBT-eligible families in South LA. That also meant that $25,000 went into the pockets of small farmers. Talk about a win!

Earth Matterz

Their boxes are made up of produce from several wonderful local farms, including Apricot Lane, Tutti Frutti, Sunrise Organic, McGrath and more.

They offer delivery and several drop off locations.

Flamingo Estate

Get gorgeously curated produce boxes from notable farmers. The peak season fruit boxes are a stark reminder of the difference in taste with supermarket fruit.

LA Home Farm

Lauri Kranz and Dean Kuipers of Edible Gardens LA have opened a brick and mortar from which they offer beautifully curated boxes starting at $35. Each contains produce from some of the more notable farmers who go to the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Pick up in Glassell Park or get delivery.

Rincon Tropics

You can get fresh fruit direct from a sixth generation farmer in Carpinteria. There’s nothing like California grown fruit eaten in season, just at the right time. Passionfruit anyone?

Sow A Heart Farm

Vegan LA chefs (also husband and wife) Elias Sosa and Mollie Engelhart moved their Sage: Plant Based Bistro & Brewery to Fillmore to give their family more space and grow a farm. They’re committed to regenerative farming practices. They offer delivery to West Valley, Ventura County, North East LA, West LA, Beverly Hills, Central LA, and East Valley.

Urban Homestead

The Dervaes family has been living the self-sufficiency lifestyle in Pasadena for decades. They are noted for their deep knowledge of regenerative growing practices. The boxes come in many sizes, and you can pick what goes into them. They work with other local growers to fill orders.