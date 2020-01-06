Fight against ISIS paused as US focuses on possible retaliation for Suleimani killing

A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020.

A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020.

Iraq voted to expel the U.S military -- in response to the U.S. assassination  (in Baghdad) of Iran’s top military leader Qassim Suleimani. So if the U.S. is weakened in Iraq, what does that mean for the fight against ISIS? Already, the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS paused operations as it prepares for Iran’s response to Suleimani’s killing. We try to understand what the future may hold for ISIS amidst all this chaos in the Middle East.

Graeme Wood - Atlantic Magazine - @gcaw

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells