Fight against ISIS paused as US focuses on possible retaliation for Suleimani killing

Iraq voted to expel the U.S military -- in response to the U.S. assassination (in Baghdad) of Iran’s top military leader Qassim Suleimani. So if the U.S. is weakened in Iraq, what does that mean for the fight against ISIS? Already, the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS paused operations as it prepares for Iran’s response to Suleimani’s killing. We try to understand what the future may hold for ISIS amidst all this chaos in the Middle East.