John Baldessari died in his Venice home last Thursday. He was 88 -- and a major figure in conceptual art. His work has been seen in hundreds of solo exhibitions worldwide. One of his most famous moves was to burn more than a decade’s worth of his own work to create a new piece.
Remembering conceptual artist John Baldessari
