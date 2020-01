House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants to limit President Trump’s ability to attack Iran. She says the House will vote later this week on a resolution under the War Powers Act. That resolution would bar Trump from taking further action against Iran after 30 days, unless Congress authorizes further military use.

We look at another story: A group of Democratic state officials have asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on another case about the constitutionality of Obamacare.