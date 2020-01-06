What do Harvey Weinstein’s charges in LA mean for his trial in NY?

Harvey Weinstein now faces formal criminal charges in Los Angeles. He’s accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey said today, “In all, eight women came forward to report that they were sexually assaulted by the defendant in Los Angeles County. Three of those alleged crimes took place outside of the statute of limitations, and for that reason, we have declined to file charges in those three cases. We continue to investigate allegations involving three other women to determine if additional criminal charges will be filed.”

Lacey’s announcement came just as Weinstein’s criminal trial began in New York.