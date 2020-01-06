What do Harvey Weinstein’s charges in LA mean for his trial in NY?

Harvey Weinstein departs court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

Harvey Weinstein now faces formal criminal charges in Los Angeles. He’s accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey said today, “In all, eight women came forward to report that they were sexually assaulted by the defendant in Los Angeles County. Three of those alleged crimes took place outside of the statute of limitations, and for that reason, we have declined to file charges in those three cases. We continue to investigate allegations involving three other women to determine if additional criminal charges will be filed.” 

Lacey’s announcement came just as Weinstein’s criminal trial began in New York. 

Irin Carmon - Senior correspondent at New York Magazine - @irin

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells