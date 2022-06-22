Trump tried to submit fake 2020 electors: Jan. 6 committee hearings

During powerful testimony before the January 6 U.S. House Select Committee, former Georgia election worker Shaye Moss shared her experience during the 2020 presidential race. She and her mother Ruby Freeman said they faced fury from Trump supporters after Rudy Giuliani accused them of fraud. They had to flee their homes for a while, and armed protesters barged into Moss’ grandmother’s house. She is still afraid to leave her house.

The committee will hold its fifth hearing on Thursday, focusing on Trump’s efforts to pressure the U.S. Justice Department to help undo the election. Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who took over after William Barr resigned, as well as other former DOJ officials, will testify. KCRW talks about what’s been learned so far and what may be released.