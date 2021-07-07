With ‘Let’s Make Dumplings’ cookbook, creating dumplings at home can be less daunting

Dumplings are a delightful staple of cuisine around the world. But you might be reaching for those Trader Joe’s frozen gyoza because making the bundles of goodness can be intimidating. But what if you had an adorable and informative comic cookbook to walk you through the process of making them? “Let’s Make Dumplings!” is a new book by chef and author Hugh Amano and illustrated by Sarah Becan. They previously co-wrote a similar book titled “Let’s Make Ramen!”
Credits
Guests:
- Hugh Amano - chef and writer of “Let’s Make Dumplings”
- Sarah Becan - illustrator of “Let’s Make Dumplings”