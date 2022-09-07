Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the FAST Recovery Act, which sets up a state-appointed council to protect pay, hours, and working conditions for fast food workers in California. The law will apply to any fast food chain with at least 100 locations nationwide. It could help boost their wages to as much as $22 an hour by next year. Fast food companies have lobbied hard against the bill and say the new law will raise menu prices. They further contend they won’t be able to afford a big pay bump for workers.