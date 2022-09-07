Politicians love to talk, and podcasting is a way to build a personal, one-on-one connection with constituents and potential voters. Derek Robertson, a writer for Politico, recently spent 10 straight hours sampling political podcasts from across both aisles, including those hosted by Ted Cruz, Al Franken, Matt Gaetz, and Pete Buttigieg.

“The people who are most successful in the audio realm, in politics, whatever side of the aisle … they form a really almost personal bond with their audience … dropping little social cues that they're in on the same references … are having the same conversations that their listeners are having with their friends at home. … And it's incredibly hard for a politician to do that just by virtue of their office,” explains Robertson.

He continues, “Any good communications director … probably would not want a politician to host the kind of podcast that would really inspire that form of connection with the audience, because it requires something of them that is not in their best interests, that is to be candid, and to potentially ruffle some people's feathers.”