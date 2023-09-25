Thundercat (Stephen Bruner) found himself gravitating to his signature instrument — the bass — at age 4. He’s not entirely sure why he was drawn to it, or how he was able to hold it at such a tender age, but promises that photos exist. Three-and-a-half decades later, Bruner is one of the most in-demand and talented bass players in the business. He’s released four albums, won two Grammys, and collaborated with Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and more. This year, he’s done ambitious collaborations and stand-alone singles, and will headline a gig at The Greek Theatre on Oct. 5.

Music is in Thundercat’s DNA — his parents are drummers, and his mom plays the flute too. Both were contemporaries of saxophonist Rickey Washington, who played alongside Bruner’s father Ron Sr. in a church band. Several of his notable collaborations through the years have been with musicians that he’s known since childhood, including Rickey’s son, the saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington, and producer-musician Terrace Martin.

“This is not the Swiss Family Robinson of music but … I grew up playing with my father a lot, or Mr. Washington … doing shows and stuff every now and again,” Thundercat recalls.

As Bruner stepped into his own as a musician, he sought to elevate bass from its traditional role as a background instrument to maintain tempo — into a lead instrument that can help “create a world of sound.” He even writes songs specifically for his six-stringed bass.

Lately, Thundercat has been teaming up with Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin. Collaborating with Kurstin has been an emotional experience, Thundercat says, and an example of stepping out of his comfort zone. Usually, he writes music on his own.

“Feeling comfortable singing and writing lyrics and doing stuff with people — you don't always find that peace with everybody,” he says. “And with Greg … I feel very comfortable working with Greg. … I don't feel like I have to have my guard up with stuff so … some things come out. And he's right there with me.”

What also influences Thundercat’s music? Anime. He’s particularly a fan of Inuyasha, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Samurai X, Devil May Cry, and Naruto.

He says, “I'm always looking for the high points in animation and musical tastes and cartoons and stuff like that. And I'm always creating with this in mind a bit.”

Another accomplishment of his: staying sober. “I spent many years just always being John Belushi. And I don't know, it's just different. That's the only way I could describe it.”

In retrospect, Thundercat says he understands why he drank the way he did — it was a way to navigate through the world with a buffer. “I mean, It doesn't make it any less crazy. … You make better decisions when those windows show up. It’s like, I'm choosing something different.”

