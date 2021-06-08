‘Girls5eva’: Fictional 1990s girls’ music group gets another shot at fame two decades later

In “Girls5eva,” the surviving members of a late 1990s girls’ group attempt to reunite in their forties. Pictured: Paula Pell as Gloria, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Busy Philipps as Summer.

Photo by Heidi Gutman/Peacock

NBC’s Peacock recently launched the musical comedy “Girls5eva.” It follows a fictional girl group that had one hit in the 1990s, then disappeared into obscurity. Then 20 years later, a rapper samples their hit record for a new song and then asks them to sing background on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Thrust back into the spotlight, the now middle-aged women take one more shot at fame. 

