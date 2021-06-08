‘Girls5eva’: Fictional 1990s girls’ music group gets another shot at fame two decades later

NBC’s Peacock recently launched the musical comedy “Girls5eva.” It follows a fictional girl group that had one hit in the 1990s, then disappeared into obscurity. Then 20 years later, a rapper samples their hit record for a new song and then asks them to sing background on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Thrust back into the spotlight, the now middle-aged women take one more shot at fame.
Credits
Guests:
- Busy Philipps - actress
- Meredith Scardino - Writer, creator of ‘Girls5eva’