Protestors in Brazil have been arrested after thousands of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s government buildings. They broke through police barricades, climbed on roofs, and smashed windows. Bolsonaro’s supporters falsely claim that Brazil’s elections were rigged and are calling for him to be reinstated. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has condemned the violence.
How US Capitol insurrection influenced Jan. 8 violence in Brazil
Credits
Guest:
- Aaron Schneider - professor of international studies at the University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies