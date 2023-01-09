How US Capitol insurrection influenced Jan. 8 violence in Brazil

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro react during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023.

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro react during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. Photo by REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino.

Protestors in Brazil have been arrested after thousands of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s government buildings. They broke through police barricades, climbed on roofs, and smashed windows. Bolsonaro’s supporters falsely claim that Brazil’s elections were rigged and are calling for him to be reinstated. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has condemned the violence.  

Credits

Guest:

  • Aaron Schneider - professor of international studies at the University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies

Host:

Madeleine Brand

