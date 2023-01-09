Peacocks in South Pasadena: Local lawmakers want to evict them. To where and why?

Peacocks were first imported to Southern California in the late 1800s.

For years, South Pasadena residents have complained about vandalism to their homes and cars. The colorful gangs are rowdy, loud, and cause traffic problems. The perpetrators? Peacocks. Last month, the city embarked on a plan to humanely relocate the birds to sanctuaries across California. But as it turns out, South Pasadena isn’t the only place in LA County dealing with them every day. 

