Tech industry critic Lina Khan now chairs the FTC. Facebook, Google, Apple have reasons to worry

Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of former Senator Bill Nelson to be NASA administrator, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021.

Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on the nomination of former Senator Bill Nelson to be NASA administrator, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021. Photo by Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, President Biden appointed Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission. She’s 32 and a law professor at Columbia University. She’s also an anti-trust icon who’s done a lot of research on the monopolistic practices of big tech companies. Khan’s appointment signals that the Biden administration is serious about reining in big tech.

