On Tuesday, President Biden appointed Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission. She’s 32 and a law professor at Columbia University. She’s also an anti-trust icon who’s done a lot of research on the monopolistic practices of big tech companies. Khan’s appointment signals that the Biden administration is serious about reining in big tech.
Tech industry critic Lina Khan now chairs the FTC. Facebook, Google, Apple have reasons to worry
Credits
Guest:
- Ashley Gold - tech and policy reporter at Axios