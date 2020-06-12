Film critics Alonso Duralde and Dave White praise “Da 5 Bloods,” the Spike Lee film about four Black Vietnam veterans who return to Vietnam decades later to look for the remains of their fallen squad leader— as well as dig up some gold bars they buried there during the war.

“He's [Lee] one of the most consistently daring American filmmakers for going on 40 years now. And this movie feels like one of his best,” says White.

Duralde and White are not as thrilled about Artemis Fowl, a film adaptation of the YA fantasy book about a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He finds himself in an epic battle against powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

“This is a movie that comes within six months of ‘Cats,’ and this is the one that Judi Dench should be embarrassed about,” says Duralde.

Meanwhile, in celebration of LA Pride this weekend, Duralde and White recommend checking out Pioneers of Queer Cinema, a virtual film festival that offers a trio of films you can rent online for $15.