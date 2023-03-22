Angels pair Ohtani, Trout shines in epic World Baseball Classic final

Japan beat the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night in an epic finale that saw LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani strike out his Angels teammate Mike Trout. The NCAA basketball tournaments are also underway, with UCLA’s men’s and women’s teams both advancing to the Sweet 16.

