Try to imagine “Star Wars” without that hypnotic hum of a lightsaber, or “Jurassic Park” without the blood-curdling roar of the tyrannosaurus rex. These cinematic masterpieces wouldn’t be the same. Sound effects and design are just as important to the mood, tone, and emotion of a film as what you see onscreen. The documentary called “Making Waves” focuses on the immersive world of Hollywood sound editing.
‘Making Waves’ film is a love letter to Hollywood sound editing
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
Midge Costin - director of “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound;” USC
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin