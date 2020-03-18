‘Making Waves’ film is a love letter to Hollywood sound editing

Hosted by
R2D2 in “Star Wars.”

R2D2 in “Star Wars.” Credit: Pixabay.

Try to imagine “Star Wars” without that hypnotic hum of a lightsaber, or “Jurassic Park” without the blood-curdling roar of the tyrannosaurus rex. These cinematic masterpieces wouldn’t be the same. Sound effects and design are just as important to the mood, tone, and emotion of a film as what you see onscreen. The documentary called “Making Waves” focuses on the immersive world of Hollywood sound editing.

Credits

Guest:
Midge Costin - director of “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound;” USC

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin