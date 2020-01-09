What would you do for a roof over your head if you became homeless? Dominique Walker of Oakland faced that reality. Her solution was to squat in someone else’s house. With her two kids and her friend Sameerah, they moved into a vacant house in West Oakland. The house is owned by Wedgewood, an investment company in Redondo Beach. It bought the house in a foreclosure auction. Walker’s story has gained attention in recent weeks, as perhaps a symbol of California’s housing crisis.
Oakland mom on why she squatted in a vacant house
