US says Iran accidentally shot down a Ukranian plane, but Iran says no

Flowers and candles are placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine. January 8, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.

U.S officials say they’re confident that an Iranian missile accidentally brought down a Ukranian plane. Iran has said that conclusion is not true, even though The New York Times has posted a video that appears to show a missile hitting the jet. The plane crashed just hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S military bases earlier this week. All 176 people onboard were killed.

