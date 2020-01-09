U.S officials say they’re confident that an Iranian missile accidentally brought down a Ukranian plane. Iran has said that conclusion is not true, even though The New York Times has posted a video that appears to show a missile hitting the jet. The plane crashed just hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S military bases earlier this week. All 176 people onboard were killed.
US says Iran accidentally shot down a Ukranian plane, but Iran says no
