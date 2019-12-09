The impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues today with a House Judiciary Committee hearing. It has lots of interruptions from Republicans as they try to defend President Trump. House Democrats are likely to deliver articles of impeachment against Trump by week’s end. We get analysis of today’s hearing.
Evidence to support impeachment is brought before the House Judiciary Committee
