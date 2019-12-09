Evidence to support impeachment is brought before the House Judiciary Committee

Hosted by
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler (D-NY) and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) listen to Daniel Goldman's, director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee Democrats, opening statement a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2019.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues today with a House Judiciary Committee hearing. It has lots of interruptions from Republicans as they try to defend President Trump. House Democrats are likely to deliver articles of impeachment against Trump by week’s end. We get analysis of today’s hearing.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Brian Hardzinski