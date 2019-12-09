Inspector General: There was no FBI plot to undermine the Trump campaign, but mistakes were made

The Justice Department released its highly anticipated report on the FBI’s investigation into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The 434-page report may allow both Republicans and Democrats to claim vindication. Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI had “authorized purpose” in initiating the investigation, but the way they went about it was flawed.

In a statement, Attorney General Bill Barr said the report showed the FBI launched the investigation on “the thinnest of suspicions.” Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal says the report “completely demolished” Republicans’ allegations of political bias. So who’s right?