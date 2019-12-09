U.S. government hasn’t been telling the truth about the war in Afghanistan, report shows

The Washington Post released a bombshell report this morning, showing that the U.S. government has been making rosy pronouncements about the war in Afghanistan that they knew were false, and hiding evidence that the war became unwinnable. There were flawed strategies, wasted money, and unsuccessful efforts at nation-building. The U.S. made an unstable situation in an already-fragile country worse. It took the Washington Post three years and two federal lawsuits to gain access to these documents.