U.S. government hasn’t been telling the truth about the war in Afghanistan, report shows

Hosted by
A soldier in Afghanistan.

A soldier in Afghanistan. Credit: Pixabay. 

The Washington Post released a bombshell report this morning, showing that the U.S. government has been making rosy pronouncements about the war in Afghanistan that they knew were false, and hiding evidence that the war became unwinnable. There were flawed strategies, wasted money, and unsuccessful efforts at nation-building. The U.S. made an unstable situation in an already-fragile country  worse. It took the Washington Post three years and two federal lawsuits to gain access to these documents.

Credits

Guests:
Aaron O’Connell - University of Texas at Austin; editor of “Our Latest Longest War: Losing Hearts and Minds in Afghanistan”, Craig Whitlock - Washington Post - @CraigMWhitlock

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Brian Hardzinski