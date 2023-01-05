Kevin McCarthy still isn’t House speaker. How long will this go on?

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., left, speaks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House chamber. The House of Representatives is trying to elect a speaker as the 118th session of Congress begins. Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives with a slim majority, and Democrats maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., left, speaks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House chamber. The House of Representatives is trying to elect a speaker as the 118th session of Congress begins. Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives with a slim majority, and Democrats maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate. Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY via Reuters Connect.

California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been nominated for House speaker eight times in just three days. But following overnight horse-trading and deal-making, reportedly including a concession from McCarthy that would allow a single lawmaker to force a vote to oust the Speaker, Republicans still have not coalesced behind the politician. A new wrinkle has also appeared: Florida congressman Matt Gaetz cast a vote for former President Donald Trump during the seventh and eighth ballots. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Jeffery Jenkins - professor of public policy and political science at USC, co-author of the book “Fighting for the Speakership: The House and the Rise of Party Government”

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins