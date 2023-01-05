California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been nominated for House speaker eight times in just three days. But following overnight horse-trading and deal-making, reportedly including a concession from McCarthy that would allow a single lawmaker to force a vote to oust the Speaker, Republicans still have not coalesced behind the politician. A new wrinkle has also appeared: Florida congressman Matt Gaetz cast a vote for former President Donald Trump during the seventh and eighth ballots.
Kevin McCarthy still isn’t House speaker. How long will this go on?
Credits
Guest:
- Jeffery Jenkins - professor of public policy and political science at USC, co-author of the book “Fighting for the Speakership: The House and the Rise of Party Government”