After impeachment vote, who will pay the price in 2020?

It was a historic day in Washington D.C., with the House of Representatives voting on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Very sadly now our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House. That is why today, as Speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Republicans stood behind President Trump, such as Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole: “Madam Speaker, we deserve better than a flawed process that led to this flawed outcome. The House of Representatives deserves better than that. The president certainly deserves better than that. More importantly, the American people deserve better than what we're doing here today. I oppose proceeding any further. I oppose the rule. I oppose this limited and unfair process. And I certainly oppose impeaching the president of the United States.”

Next month, the Senate will likely vote to acquit. So what does all this mean for 2020, and for Trump’s chances of reelection?