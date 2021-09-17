‘We’re running out of time’: One Afghan keeps fighting to get his family out of Taliban-controlled country

About 64,000 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in the U.S., as of this week. Most of them are on eight military bases awaiting resettlement. Another 18,000 evacuees are on bases overseas, mainly in Germany.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified in front of members of Congress this week: “It’s an extraordinary interagency effort and a powerful testament to the skill, the compassion, and the dedication of our people. We should all be proud of what they’re doing. As we’ve done throughout our history, Americans are now welcoming families from Afghanistan into our communities and helping them resettle as they start their new lives.”

For those who are still in Afghanistan though, getting out is now very difficult.

KCRW speaks with Qismat Amin, a former translator for the U.S. military who relocated to the U.S. in 2017. His family is currently still in Afghanistan and trying to evacuate.