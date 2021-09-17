Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield make ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ worth watching, says critic

Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Critics review “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” starring Nicolas Cage as a criminal sent on a mission to rescue a politician's granddaughter; “Cry Macho,” which follows a washed-up old horse breeder, played by Clint Eastwood, as he helps a friend’s young son get across the border; “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as the famous televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker; “Lady of the Manor,” a comedy in which a tour guide of a very old house is haunted by the ghost of the house’s owner.

