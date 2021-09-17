Fixing CA’s housing crisis: Will changing zoning laws help?

An aerial view shows homes in Rowland Heights, California. Photo by Shutterstock.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two major pieces of housing legislation on Friday. Senate Bill 9 would allow as many as four units on a piece of land where only one single-family home is currently allowed.

“Every single one of us on this floor has said at some point: We have to build more housing. No one thinks we don’t have to build, right?” State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) said during floor debate last month. “Right now in two-thirds of California, multi-family housing, ‘missing middle’ housing, is illegal. Let’s legalize housing in California.”

Another bill Newsom signed, Senate Bill 10, would allow as many as 10 units on a lot if it’s near public transit.

“This is not exactly the silver bullet answer to California’s housing crisis,” says CalMatters housing reporter Manuela Tobías. “But it does get development a little higher to reach those goals.”

Guest:

Host:

Michell Eloy

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser