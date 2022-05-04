If Roe v. Wade is overturned, California could see a huge influx of people coming from out of state to seek abortion services. And although thousands already travel here every year, not everyone in California itself has easy access to an abortion. As of 2017, an estimated 40% of counties had no access to clinics with abortion services, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Quickly providing more abortion services in CA will be daunting
Credits
Guests:
- Ushma Upadhyay - associate professor at UC San Francisco’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health
- Cary Franklin - professor at UCLA Law