Quickly providing more abortion services in CA will be daunting

Thousands of people stand in front of LA City Hall to support reproductive rights, October 02, 2021.

Thousands of people stand in front of LA City Hall to support reproductive rights, October 02, 2021. Photo by Elsa Seignol / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, California could see a huge influx of people coming from out of state to seek abortion services. And although thousands already travel here every year, not everyone in California itself has easy access to an abortion. As of 2017, an estimated 40% of counties had no access to clinics with abortion services, according to the Guttmacher Institute.  

Credits

Guests:

  • Ushma Upadhyay - associate professor at UC San Francisco’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health
  • Cary Franklin - professor at UCLA Law

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins