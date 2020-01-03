Australian Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency this week in New South Wales due to a series of devastating bushfires forcing mass evacuations. This weekend, Australia’s coast is expecting temperatures of more than 100 degrees and continued high winds. So far, nearly $13 million acres have burned across the continent. The fires in Australia are all too familiar for Californians just coming out of a rash of bad wildfires.
Australia's catastrophic fires: takeaways for California
