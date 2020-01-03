Many websites now offer a link to opt out of sharing data about yourself. As of this week, the new California Consumer Privacy Act forces certain companies to give customers an option to say, “No, I don’t want you to keep or sell my personal data.” It’s one of the most powerful consumer laws of its kind. It has implications nationwide. Analysts are surprised it actually passed.
Explainer: California’s new landmark data privacy law
Credits
Guest:
Jeff Roberts - Fortune
Host:
Rico Gagliano
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells