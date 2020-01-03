Tension between the U.S. and Iran skyrocketed on Thursday after a U.S. drone strike killed Qassim Suleimani, who masterminded Iran’s intelligence and military forces for two decades. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN this morning that the airstrike was in response to an “imminent threat” from Iran. Iran’s supreme leader has vowed revenge.
US-Iran tension rises after killing of top military leader
