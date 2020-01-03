US-Iran tension rises after killing of top military leader

Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim supporters of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) burn U.S and Israel's flags to condemn the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan January 3, 2020.

Tension between the U.S. and Iran skyrocketed on Thursday after a U.S. drone strike killed Qassim Suleimani, who masterminded Iran’s intelligence and military forces for two decades. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN this morning that the airstrike was in response to an “imminent threat” from Iran. Iran’s supreme leader has vowed revenge.

Kaleigh Thomas - Center for a New American Security

Rico Gagliano

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells