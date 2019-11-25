Candidates from across the political spectrum vye for Rep. Katie Hill’s seat

The race to replace former Congresswoman Katie Hill in California’s 25th district has turned into a political brawl. Hill resigned earlier this month amid an ethics probe into whether she had an affair with a Congressional staffer (which she denied), and after a conservative website posted naked photos of her.

A special election to fill her seat is set for March 3, the same day as California’s presidential primary. Among those running: a Democratic state assemblywoman (Christy Smith), the former Republican congressman who Hill ousted two years ago (Steve Knight), an ex-Trump aide convicted of lying to the FBI during the Mueller probe (George Papadopoulos), and a former MSNBC host (Cenk Uyger).