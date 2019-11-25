Candidates from across the political spectrum vye for Rep. Katie Hill’s seat

Steve Knight is running for Katie Hill’s seat in California’s 25th district.

The race to replace former Congresswoman Katie Hill in California’s 25th district has turned into a political brawl. Hill resigned earlier this month amid an ethics probe into whether she had an affair with a Congressional staffer (which she denied), and after a conservative website posted naked photos of her.

A special election to fill her seat is set for March 3, the same day as California’s presidential primary. Among those running: a Democratic state assemblywoman (Christy Smith), the former Republican congressman who Hill ousted two years ago (Steve Knight), an ex-Trump aide convicted of lying to the FBI during the Mueller probe (George Papadopoulos), and a former MSNBC host (Cenk Uyger).

