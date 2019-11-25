Did Devin Nunes try to get dirt on Joe Biden?

California Congressman Devin Nunes is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and one of President Trump’s fiercest defenders. He was on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, and was asked whether he had met with disgraced Ukranian prosecutor Viktor Shokin last year in Vienna to get dirt on the Bidens.

Shokin is the prosecutor who falsely claimed Joe Biden fired him for looking into Burisma, the company where Hunter Biden was on the board. Shokin later retracted that statement.

The allegation that Nunes met with Shokin last year comes from Lev Parnas, the lawyer of one of Rudy Guiliani’s associates. Parnas has been indicted on campaign finance charges.