There’s another New York billionaire in the 2020 presidential race. Former New York City mayor and media mogul Michael Bloomberg officially joined the contest on Sunday. Bloomberg launched a massive ad buy today, spending tens of millions of dollars on television spots, including in California. He also owns a media company, Bloomberg News. There are big questions about how Bloomberg will cover Bloomberg.
Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and how Bloomberg News will cover it
Credits
Guest:
Michael Scherer - Washington Post - @michaelscherer
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney