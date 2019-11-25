Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and how Bloomberg News will cover it

Hosted by
Michael Bloomberg speaking at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa.

Michael Bloomberg speaking at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa. Credit: Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

There’s another New York billionaire in the 2020 presidential race. Former New York City mayor and media mogul Michael Bloomberg officially joined the contest on Sunday. Bloomberg launched a massive ad buy today, spending tens of millions of dollars on television spots, including in California. He also owns a media company, Bloomberg News. There are big questions about how Bloomberg will cover Bloomberg.

Credits

Guest:
Michael Scherer - Washington Post - @michaelscherer

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney