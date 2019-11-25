Will former White House counsel Don McGahn be forced to testify?

A federal judge is expected to make a major decision on whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Democrats subpoenaed him earlier this year to testify in the Mueller probe. They wanted him to give more details about whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation into Russian meddling. However, McGahn refused. Democrats still think his testimony is relevant, especially now that they’re in the middle of an impeachment inquiry. The judge’s decision could give others who’ve refused to testify political cover, namely former national security advisor John Bolton.

Also, a lawyer for House Democrats late last week asked the Supreme Court basically to side with lower courts, and force Trump to hand over to Congress eight years worth of his financial records.