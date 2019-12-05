Britney and Lindsay were tabloid fodder -- until Instagram came along

In the early 2000s, the lives of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears were a tabloid obsession. Almost every week, the covers of “Us,” “In Touch,” “Star,” and other magazines showed these women stumbling out of bars and fighting with their partners.

But in 2010, Instagram came along and changed all of that. The paparazzi were no longer our only entry into the lives of celebrities. The celebrities now had control, and they gave us a new way to interact with them and eventually market themselves.