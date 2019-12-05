Stanford professor Pamela Karlan draws big attention at House Judiciary impeachment hearing

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan took the stand in Wednesday’s impeachment hearing to share her legal expertise on the process.

Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee asking Karlan, “What comparisons, Professor Karlan, can we make between kings that the framers were afraid of and the president's conduct today?”

Karlan responded, “So kings could do no wrong because the king's word was law. And contrary to what President Trump has said, Article II does not have give him the power to do anything he wants. And I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron.”

Karlan later backtracked on that comment. The incident sparked outrage online and in the hearing among Republicans.