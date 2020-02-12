Abortion is now part of the Equal Rights Amendment debate

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was a staple of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. But it never became enshrined in the Constitution. Now the ERA is back on the table, revived as part of the #MeToo movement over the past few years. On Thursday, the House votes on eliminating a long-passed deadline for ratification.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said during a press conference today, “It’s a vote for sisterhood and motherhood, survival, dignity, and respect. Ninety-seven years we’ve been trying to get this in the Constitution of the United States.”

The ERA is also the latest battleground in the fight over abortion rights. Conservatives are using the abortion debate to try to block the ERA.