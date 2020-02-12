Abortion is now part of the Equal Rights Amendment debate

Hosted by
Activists pushing for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in Chicago, Illinois, 2018.

Activists pushing for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in Chicago, Illinois, 2018. Credit: Charles Edward Miller (CC BY-SA 2.0). 

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was a staple of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. But it never became enshrined in the Constitution. Now the ERA is back on the table, revived as part of the #MeToo movement over the past few years. On Thursday, the House votes on eliminating a long-passed deadline for ratification.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said during a press conference today, “It’s a vote for sisterhood and motherhood, survival, dignity, and respect. Ninety-seven years we’ve been trying to get this in the Constitution of the United States.”

The ERA is also the latest battleground in the fight over abortion rights. Conservatives are using the abortion debate to try to block the ERA. 

Credits

Guests:
Alice Miranda Ollstein - health care reporter for Politico, Dr. Julie Cantor - UCLA

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin