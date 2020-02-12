Fresh off his New Hampshire primary win, can Bernie Sanders do the same in Nevada, the next state to vote? Nevada doesn’t have many delegates, but it is much more diverse than both Iowa and New Hampshire. It’ll be the the first big test for how the candidates connect with voters of color.
Can Bernie Sanders take his winning streak to Nevada?
Guest:
Jon Ralston - editor of the Nevada Independent - @RalstonReports
Madeleine Brand
