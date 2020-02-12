Can Bernie Sanders take his winning streak to Nevada?

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, N.H., U.S., February 11, 2020.

Fresh off his New Hampshire primary win, can Bernie Sanders do the same in Nevada, the next state to vote? Nevada doesn’t have many delegates, but it is much more diverse than both Iowa and New Hampshire. It’ll be the the first big test for how the candidates connect with voters of color.

Jon Ralston - editor of the Nevada Independent - @RalstonReports

