Fallout from the decision to scale back the jail time recommendation for Roger Stone

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr are denying involvement in the decision that led four federal prosecutors to abruptly quit the Roger Stone case. Those four had recommended President Trump’s longtime political adviser be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering. But a day after they made that recommendation, the Department of Justice revised it, saying it was too harsh.

Trump had tweeted his disapproval, but he says he didn’t directly pressure Attorney General Bill Barr. But today, the president followed up with a tweet praising Barr for “taking charge” of the case. He also suggested Stone shouldn’t have been charged to in the first place.