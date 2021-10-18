Shielding police from civil lawsuits: SCOTUS sides with officers in qualified immunity cases

The U.S. Supreme Court issued two decisions today involving qualified immunity. That’s the legal principle that shields government officials from civil lawsuits and is typically invoked amid allegations of police misconduct.

“The Supreme Court essentially gave an endorsement of police officers’ ability to use the doctrine of qualified immunity as a defense against claims of excessive force,” says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson.

Press Play also gets the latest on Steve Bannon, former President Trump’s top lieutenant, defying a Congressional subpoena to testify before the House committee looking at the January 6 insurrection.