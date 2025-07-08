Summer TV reviews: ‘Ballard,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

LA is expecting a heat wave starting Wednesday — triple-digit temperatures in the Valley and 90s in Downtown LA. For those who want to retreat indoors where the air is cool, we have some new TV shows to recommend. Joining us with his faves for summer is Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR.

Ballard (Amazon Prime Video)

From LA crime novel writer Michael Connelly of Bosch fame, this stars Maggie Q as a former homicide detective who was demoted to solving cold cases. The classic detective story also deals with sexism and harassment in law enforcement.

Deggans: “[Renee Ballard] had a sexual harassment complaint against a fellow officer, and it didn't go well. It left … her image damaged inside the department, and so she lands as the head of this underfunded cold case unit that's staffed mostly with volunteers and retirees and people who aren't mainline police officers. But because she has such a good instinct for solving crimes, she discovers a string of murders and finds a suspect for them, and even winds up solving some other cases while she's chasing this main one.

And so this is a spin-off of the Bosch TV series … and the character Bosch even pops up here and there. … It is fun to see that there is another tough detective who's willing to challenge police corruption.

… What’s interesting about this is that they have really decided to delve into the issue of women negotiating sexual harassment and assault in life, and also in the police force. I'm glad that this show, which is focused on a female protagonist, is also trying to take on some issues that women who are police officers may have faced in real life, and not try to turn a blind eye to it or downplay it. They're not afraid to highlight stories that don't make the police force look that great.”

Dexter: Resurrection (Paramount+ and Showtime)

The serial killer Dexter recovers from his wounds after his estranged son, Harrison, shot him in the chest in the last series. While searching for his son in New York City, he gains the attention of an eccentric billionaire played by Peter Dinklage.

The way the original Dexter ended left fans upset. So in 2021, Dexter: New Blood came out to give viewers the ending they wanted. Last year, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin was released to show the lead character as a child.

“It's an interesting way to try and bring back a character and a storyline that has been through a lot of permutations. … There are some of the things in this new one that I think people will love about Dexter. But the question, as always, is: Has this story sort of run out of gas? We'll see what fans think when they see it.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Season three is here. The series takes place in the 23rd century as the USS Enterprise explores new worlds. Christopher Pike, the leader who preceded Captain Kirk, leads the team.

“I am a little biased because I was able to interview the producers, the showrunners … and some cast members at the Tribeca Film Festival a few weeks ago. It really is clear that this is the new Star Trek show that maybe comes closest to the vibe of the original series, which was always about this crew that is almost like family, that is out there exploring, and has a different adventure almost every episode, and encounters these strange and glorious alien cultures and characters, and then tries to operate within there and uphold the values of the Federation of Planets. And they've done a real great job of updating it, talking about more contemporary issues through a science fiction lens, and also taking some characters from the original series and updating them.

… I think they, in particular, had a lot of fun with Spock, this character who is supposed to be powered by logic and in control of his emotions, but … has slowly come to realize that he cares for Nurse Chapel, the woman who works in the sick bay, and then negotiating their relationship, which is a much more modern feeling relationship than maybe we saw in the original series.”

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO)

This two-part documentary spotlights Billy Joel’s career, from his struggles to his biggest hits, and features interviews with his children and ex-wives, including Christie Brinkley. Joel was diagnosed with a rare brain condition and cancelled all concerts through 2026.

“There was some surprise at how honest they were, how upfront they were about some things that happened in Billy's life. Before he became known as the piano man and had solo success, he was in a band called Attila. And he admits in this documentary that he had an affair with the wife of the drummer, who he was also leading the band with, basically. And he felt so badly about the situation that he tried to commit suicide twice. At the end of all that, he wound up marrying the woman, and she became his manager for several years. She's interviewed in the documentary.

… I don't think they talked really in depth about that process of how he had this band of collaborators … and then he basically got rid of most or all of them, and began relying on a different group of musicians. And that was a big change for him personally. And those guys felt like they had helped build his career, and felt like they had been abandoned.

… But given that it's obviously a project that he was involved with, that he licensed the music to, everyone close to him seemed to talk to the filmmakers, I think they did a pretty good job of trying to talk about tough times in his life, that even people who might think that they're fans of Billy Joel, they might not know these stories.”