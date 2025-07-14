Using ChatGPT more lately? Scientists are wary of a cognitive cost

Is AI turning our brains into mush? You can offload tasks to ChatGPT that you consider mental drudgery. But doing so makes our brains less active and less original, according to new research. Kyle Chayka, a staff writer at The New Yorker, recently wrote about these studies and why we might want to think twice before turning to ChatGPT.

For one MIT study, researchers attached electrodes to EEG helmets and had students wear them. Participants were then asked to write generic SAT-type essays. One group was allowed to only use their brains, another could use Google search, and the third could use ChatGPT. Out of everyone, brains of people who used ChatGPT were the least active and least connected, according to head scans. Plus, they relied so heavily on the AI that they didn’t remember what they “wrote” for the essay, Chayka points out.

The essay topics concentrated on political freedom, personal success, or happiness. The students using ChatGPT all explained happiness roughly the same way, Chayka adds. “It also shows not just this lack of brain power or activity, but also this homogenization of thinking and expression.”

Some of the scientists behind this experiment hypothesized that heavy AI reliance could bear a cognitive cost, he says. But since people have been using AI for only the past few years, determining long-term effects is tough.

AI also comes with a flattening effect. The tool doesn’t present you with the most interesting left-turn ideas. The responses are often banal.

“[Large language models] are just finding the most likely average words to follow the words that have already been put into the prompt. So it's like a whole machine of averages. … There was another study … at Cornell University, where they had a set of American subjects and then a set of Indian subjects using the same ChatGPT tool, and they found that even those cultural differences … were flattened and homogenized,” Chayka says.

Has his reporting changed his use of ChatGPT? “I just find it doesn't give me facts about reality. So as a journalist, I find it really hard to actually do research through it. And as a writer, too, I don't use it because I prefer to come up with entirely my own text. And that's in part out of a desire to be original and just be confident in my own thinking. So currently, the way that I use AI the most often is just for transcription.”