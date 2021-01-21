What’s happening in MAGA media land now that Donald Trump is out of the White House?

Trump supporters wear “Make America Great Again” hats during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Beverly Hills, November 8, 2020. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.

Presidential inaugurations are typically celebratory affairs, and Joe Biden’s was no exception. There was pomp and circumstance and praise for Biden’s call for unity. But if you watched conservative media that night, especially Fox News, it felt like a different world. What is the future of the media MAGA-sphere now that its number one viewer, Donald Trump, is no longer in office?

