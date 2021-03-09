In “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Daniel Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther party during the late 1960s. He’s the messiah, a term FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used when describing the threat Hampton posed to create a possible Black revolution. LaKeith Stanfield plays FBI informant Bill O’Neal, a.k.a. Judas, who infiltrated the Black Panther party in Chicago and aimed to take down Hampton. The film is currently streaming on HBO Max.
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ focuses on Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and why FBI targeted him
Credits
Guest:
Shaka King - writer, director, and producer of “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser