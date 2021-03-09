As juvenile detention centers empty out during pandemic, Black and Latino youth remain

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have been sending lots of offenders home. In 2020, the number of incarcerated kids shrank to the smallest it’s been since at least the 1980s, and more white kids were being released than Black or Latino kids. That’s all according to a new report from the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the criminal justice system. 

