How a Sacramento-area school district is handling thousands of new Afghan students

The U.S. government is working to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. California is expected to take more than 5,000 — more than any other state. Many of the newly resettled will likely head to the Sacramento area, which is already home to countless Afghans.

Local schools are preparing for an influx of new students. That includes the Elk Grove Unified School District, which has already welcomed thousands of Afghan refugee students in the past few years.