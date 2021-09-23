How a Sacramento-area school district is handling thousands of new Afghan students

A sign — in multiple languages — welcomes students to Elk Grove Unified School District. Photo courtesy of Elk Grove Unified.

The U.S. government is working to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. California is expected to take more than 5,000 — more than any other state. Many of the newly resettled will likely head to the Sacramento area, which is already home to countless Afghans. 

Local schools are preparing for an influx of new students. That includes the Elk Grove Unified School District, which has already welcomed thousands of Afghan refugee students in the past few years. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Lisa Levasseur - program specialist in the Elk Grove Unified Family and Community Engagement Department

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser