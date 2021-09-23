Daytime TV talk shows are making their comeback, with lots of drama and suspense this season. On NBC, Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show is in its final season. Kelly Clarkson is set to take her timeslot. On CBS, two men are now hosting “The Talk” following Sharon Osbourne’s dramatic departure. And ABC’s “The View” kicked off its 25th season this month.
Daytime TV: Ellen DeGeneres gets replaced, Nick Cannon launches new show, Judge Judy moves to IMDb TV
Credits
Guest:
- Jillian Bowe - senior editor of DaytimeConfidential.com